Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.40 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day moving average is $225.90. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

