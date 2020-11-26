Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $98.62 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

