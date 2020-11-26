Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 519 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $293,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $250.78 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.41.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.