Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 682 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEX were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 11,323.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after buying an additional 880,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IDEX by 409.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 108.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 349,253 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 726.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 267,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,273 shares of company stock worth $52,476,904. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $191.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

