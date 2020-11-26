City Office REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of City Office REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

CIO opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.65 million, a P/E ratio of -914.00 and a beta of 1.25. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

