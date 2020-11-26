Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Civeo from $7.20 to $9.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Civeo stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.72. Civeo has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,835.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Civeo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,050,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,951 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 840,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

