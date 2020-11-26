Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.58

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.58 and last traded at $78.41, with a volume of 57374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.