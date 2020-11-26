Colliers Securities Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35).

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

