Comparing Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) & Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Altus Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.27 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.85 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 4.84 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.23

Equitrans Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitrans Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitrans Midstream and Altus Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43% Altus Midstream -255.68% -1,952.50% 41.96%

Volatility & Risk

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

