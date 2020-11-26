Comparing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and Madison Square Garden Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.47 billion 1.50 $172.37 million $3.08 12.66 Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.86 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -35.48

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cedar Fair and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus target price of $37.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -15.10% -159.40% -2.32% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 amusement parks, and 4 separate gated outdoor water parks, as well as resort accommodations approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

