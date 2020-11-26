Comparing Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Mitek Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mitek Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 6.37% 15.32% 11.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Mitek Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems $46.85 million 10.36 -$720,000.00 $0.50 23.52

Corsair Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitek Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corsair Gaming and Mitek Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 0 8 0 3.00 Mitek Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential downside of 31.66%. Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Corsair Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; and Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications. The company also provides Mobile Fill, an application to prefill forms with user data by snapping a picture of the driver license or other similar identity documents; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap, an image capture technology. In addition, it offers CheckReader that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks; XE, a recurrent neural network engine; and ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents. The company sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, fintech companies, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

