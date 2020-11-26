Comparing Silvercorp Metals (SVM) and Its Peers

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Silvercorp Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 38.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercorp Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silvercorp Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercorp Metals Competitors 743 2851 2659 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 43.49%. Given Silvercorp Metals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercorp Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million $34.27 million 29.30 Silvercorp Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.89

Silvercorp Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Silvercorp Metals Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

