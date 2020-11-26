Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTTAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

