Contrasting Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) & Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Assured Guaranty and Triad Guaranty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assured Guaranty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.65%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Risk & Volatility

Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Triad Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assured Guaranty 34.01% 4.42% 1.99% Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Triad Guaranty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assured Guaranty $963.00 million 2.71 $402.00 million N/A N/A Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state, governmental authorities or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds; non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, financial products, and other structured finance securities. In addition, the company provides asset management services comprising investment advisory services, including management of collateralized loan obligations and opportunity funds to outside investors. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Triad Guaranty

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.