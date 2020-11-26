Contrasting Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Black Hills pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 7.69% 6.52% 2.11% Black Hills 13.01% 8.71% 2.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Black Hills’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.20 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Black Hills $1.73 billion 2.33 $199.31 million $3.53 18.28

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 1 7 0 2.88

Black Hills has a consensus price target of $71.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Summary

Black Hills beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,900 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,066,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,775 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,210 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 49,000 horsepower of compression and 500 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

