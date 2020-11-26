Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.13.

ERO opened at C$21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.28. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.50.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.