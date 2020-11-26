Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer Acquires 5,000 Shares

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,269.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert S. Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

COTY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 18,099.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569,583 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coty by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 1,016,820 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

