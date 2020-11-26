Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

