Credit Suisse Group Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $105.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.73.

CM stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 69.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

