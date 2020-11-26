Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

CRNX opened at $13.07 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $430.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

