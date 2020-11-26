Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $430.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

