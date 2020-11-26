Critical Review: Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) vs. The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rotork alerts:

1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rotork and The Peck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotork $854.71 million 4.14 $120.16 million $0.66 24.55 The Peck $28.22 million 1.32 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Rotork has higher revenue and earnings than The Peck.

Risk & Volatility

Rotork has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rotork and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotork 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rotork and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotork N/A N/A N/A The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Summary

Rotork beats The Peck on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides power transmission products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, client support programme, planned shutdown support, valve automation center, technical support, and training services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, water and sewage, marine, and mining sectors. Rotork plc was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.