Critical Survey: Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.83 billion 2.05 $127.20 million $2.86 20.28

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion -1.13% 9.76% 4.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Environmental Technologies and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Altra Industrial Motion 0 2 3 0 2.60

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus target price of $50.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.43%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty. The Power Transmission Technologies segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The Automation & Specialty segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, as well as motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand; and heavy-duty diesel engine brake systems and valve actuation mechanisms, including compression release, and bleeder and exhaust brakes under the Jacobs Vehicle Systems brand. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

