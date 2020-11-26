CSX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

CSX opened at $92.24 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

