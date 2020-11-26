CSX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.
CSX has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
CSX opened at $92.24 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.
CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
