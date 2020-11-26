CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

CSX stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

