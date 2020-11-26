CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

CSX stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Dividend History for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit