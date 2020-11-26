Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,115.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,317.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,484 shares of company stock worth $130,504,198 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,528,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

