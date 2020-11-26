David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $223.36 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit