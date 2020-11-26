David B. Kaplan Sells 6,106 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $275,441.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARES stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

