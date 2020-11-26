David H. Lissy Sells 5,810 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,482,653.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67, a PEG ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.42.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,367,000 after buying an additional 74,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.