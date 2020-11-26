David J. Marguglio Sells 35,000 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) SVP David J. Marguglio sold 35,000 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

