David King Sells 300 Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director David King sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.80, for a total value of C$33,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at C$8,466,316.80.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$10.73 and a 52 week high of C$20.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

