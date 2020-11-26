Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

NYSE DE opened at $256.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

