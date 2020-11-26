Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

NYSE DE opened at $256.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day moving average is $194.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

