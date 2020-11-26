Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 918,867 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

