Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $318.00

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $318.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.10.

NYSE MLM opened at $272.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

