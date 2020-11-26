Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

AMBA stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135 in the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

