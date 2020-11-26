Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $107.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.21.

JACK stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

