Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $318.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLM. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.10.

NYSE:MLM opened at $272.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

