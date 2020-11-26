Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $63,135,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 476.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ambarella by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

