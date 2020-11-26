Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $60.00

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $63,135,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 476.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ambarella by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit