Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96.

On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $3,607,464.96.

On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.