Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.
- On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $3,607,464.96.
- On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20.
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
