Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Diodes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,547.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,051 shares of company stock valued at $17,585,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Diodes by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

