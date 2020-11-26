Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

DS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

NYSE DS opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.19.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 482.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

