Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Sells $324,205.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
