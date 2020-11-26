Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Sells $324,205.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

