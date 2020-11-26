Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DX has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 36.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 349,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

