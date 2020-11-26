Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $45,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

