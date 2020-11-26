Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $665.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.15. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.