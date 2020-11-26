Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

EFC stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $665.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.15. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit