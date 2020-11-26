Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EARN. ValuEngine raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

EARN opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

