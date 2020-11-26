Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.89 million, a PE ratio of 536.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

