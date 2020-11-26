Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.55.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

