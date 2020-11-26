EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 275,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 776,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. It provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

